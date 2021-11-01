Jackie Lee Baldwin
1951-2021
Jackie Lee Baldwin, 70, Hopkins, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021. Jack was born in St. Francis Hospital, Maryville, Missouri, on June 13, 1951, to Harold and Almeda Baldwin.
He began school at the White Cloud school house west of Hopkins, where he attended until the school closed. Even though the school was just across the road from the family farm, he still managed to be late from time to time. Jack was active in high school - he served as an officer and earned his State Farmer Degree in FFA, was pitcher on the baseball team, quarterback of the football team, and voted Mr. Congeniality and Most Flirtatious. He graduated from North Nodaway High School in 1969. He married his high school sweetheart, Rebecca Ann (Beccy) Turner, on February 9, 1974 - a date picked because of its timeliness between calving and ewing season on the farm.
Jack attended Northwest Missouri State University before transferring to Platt Technical College where he completed his certification in Civil Drafting before returning home to join his father in running Baldwin Ranches, which Jack continued until his death. In addition to farming, Jack served the Hopkins community, as a city council member and as mayor before working for several years managing various city operations. He also served on Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments Executive Board, Northwest Missouri Regional Development Corporation, Northwest Missouri Regional Solid Waste Management District Executive Board, Northwest Missouri Transportation Advisory Committee, and the Hopkins Cemetery Board. Jack was a member of the First Christian Church in Hopkins. He was also a member of Class Four of the Missouri Agricultural Leaders of Tomorrow.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Almeda Baldwin.
Jack is survived by his wife Beccy, of the home; daughters Jodi (Chad) Grosse, Bennington, Nebraska; Ali (Joe) Carson, Defiance, Missouri; Bess (Pete) Rolofson, Athens, Alabama; and Lyndi (Jake) Blamey, Springfield, Missouri; grandchildren Jace and Jackson Stroburg and Cora Grosse; Kate and Colt Carson; Colin, Gwen, and Sylvia Rolofson; and Turner and Rook Blamey; sister LaDonna Blackford; brothers Ronnie (Jackie) Baldwin, Russ (Kathy) Baldwin, Larry (Pat) Baldwin, and Dick (Cindy) Baldwin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held at First Christian Church, Hopkins, Missouri, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Hopkins, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 with burial following at the Hopkins Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Hopkins Cemetery.
