Jack L. Lyle
1928-2022
Jack L. Lyle, 93, of Barnard, Missouri, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at his home. He was born to William J. and Ermil (Rasnic) Lyle, on October 6, 1928, at a hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Jack farmed most of his life. He enjoyed his family, friends, red tractors, Percheron horses that he liked to drive through the Graham Street Fair Parade pulling a wagon, and in his later years, driving his Gator around the countryside.
Preceded him in death were his parents; siblings: Forrest, Wayne, Jim, Joe and Jean (Lyle) Livingston; daughter, Sharon Middleton; grandson, Ryan Burres, and step great-grandson, Greyson Harscamp.
Surviving Jack is his wife of 22 years, Stella; children: Harold (Teresa) Lyle, Maryville, Vickie (Dana) Lloyd, Kansas City, Karen (Mark) Rothermich, Parkville; son-in-law, Mike Middleton, Kearney; step-children: Cheryl Barton, Riverton, Iowa, Vickie Basham, Louisville, Kentucky, Helena Michel, Earlham, Iowa, and special friend, Larry Head, Farragut, Iowa, Charlie (Vickie) Basham, St. Joseph, Justin (Teri Eckert) Schoening, Kansas City; 10 grandchildren, 10 step grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, nine step great-grandchildren; sister, Clarice (Russell) Hemphill, Excelsior Springs; sisters-in-law: Catherine Lyle, Brandon, Mississippi, Mary Kay Lyle and special friend, Dean Kratochvil, Savannah; brother-in-law, Paul Livingston, Greensboro, Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to Mosaic Hospice caregivers for their care and attentiveness through this difficult time.
A Celebration of Life will be on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. The burial will follow in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to the Bethany Christian Church, in c/o Laura Jo Prettyman, 39174 Hawk Road, Barnard, MO, 64468, or to the Prairie Home Cemetery, in c/o Rodney Lewis, 38272 St. Hwy Y, Graham, MO, 64455.