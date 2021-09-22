Ivalou Curram
1949-2021
Ivalou Curram, 72, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Ivalou was born on December 22, 1949 in Maryville, Missouri to Theodore L. and Lilly W. (Beason) Goff. She was a 1967 graduate of Nodaway Holt High School and attended St. Joseph Beauty University. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Ivalou operated a beauty shop out of her home for many years and also was a beauty operator at numerous health care facilities in the area.
She married James W. Curram on April 9, 1976 in Maryville, Missouri. He preceded her in death on November 1, 2004. She was also preceded by her parents and two nieces, Sharla Goff and Kristen Goff.
She is survived by two brothers, Fred (Patsy) Goff, Shallowater, Texas, Roger (Connie) Goff, Burlington Junction, Missouri and her sister, Alice (Wayne) Brunk, Westboro, Missouri; eight nieces and nephews, Tracey (Mark) Gudelman, Fred “Butch” (Sarah) Goff, Rochelle (Loren) Shimak, Nathan (Amy) Goff, Brian (Tammi) Goff, David Goff, Michael (Courtney) Goff, Steven (Hannah) Goff; 26 great nieces and nephews; seven great-great-nieces and nephews.
Services 2 p.m. Monday, September 27 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, September 26 at the funeral home. Memorials can be made in care of the family at the funeral home.
