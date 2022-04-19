Isabel Paulman-Bush
1928-2022
Zilpha Isabel (Charles) Paulman-Bush, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away at Shepherd Residential on April 16, 2022. Isabel was born August 28, 1928 in Maryville, to Arthur and Nettie Elizabeth (Rose) Charles.
She attended grade school in Maryville and graduated from Grand Island High School.
She worked for a short time for Holts Supply in Maryville before moving to St. Joseph.
She was married to Bruce Paulman in June of 1946 and he was killed in March of 1951 in an automobile accident. She then married Russell Bush in August of 1957, and he died in April 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a brother Glen A. Charles.
Survivors include a son Kirby Paulman (Janice); daughter Suellen Louden (James); six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions to Young Life Capernaum 3015 Felix Street Suite A, St. Joseph, MO or to the Nodaway County Historical Society would be appreciated.
Family will gather at a graveside at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.