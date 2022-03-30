Irma M. Zapf
1929-2022
Irma Marie Zapf, 93, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Oak Pointe of Maryville.
Irma was born on March 23, 1929 in Maryville. She was the daughter of the late Russell and Mary (Killam) Nicholson.
Irma married Phillip Robert Zapf on June 12, 1951. They made their home in Maryville and were married 69 years. Phillip died in 2020.
Irma began her education in a one room school house in Xenia, then moved on to Fairview and graduated from High School in Hopkins. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Northwest Missouri State College. She taught English at Walnut, Iowa prior to her marriage and starting her family. She later returned to teaching at North Andrew in Rosendale, and then at Nodaway-Holt in Graham. She returned to Northwest Missouri State College for her Master’s degree. Irma’s last teaching post was Savannah R-3 High School.
Irma was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. She served as church secretary for Dr. Hicks and Reverend Winters.
Irma is survived by her son, David (Connie). She had four grandchildren; Brian (Holly) Zapf, Jesseca (Greg) Lyons, Rachel (Deric) Runge and Hank Zapf; six great-grandchildren, Kate and Bridgette Zapf, Mackenzie and Graham Lyons and Ellah and Emma Runge.
Other survivors include her sister, Neola Stringer and sister-in-law, Nola Lee Stickler. She had loving nieces and nephews, including John and Debbi White, Lisa Stickler, Dan Stickler and Robert Stickler as well as Richard Stringer and Russell Elmer “Nick” and Kay Nicholson. Irma had multiple great-nieces and nephews including one very special great-niece, Danae Halvin and family.
Irma was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Russell Nicholson, her husband Phillip Zapf and her two brothers, Dr. Lewis Nicholson and Herbert Nicholson.
Irma was known by her family and friends as having a love of teaching, reading and listening to music. She had a great sense of humor and a keen wit and enjoyed the company of friends and family.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 under the care of Price Funeral Home at Hopkins Cemetery. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com