Irma Delaine Collins
1934-2023
Irma Delaine Collins, 88, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at her home.
Irma was born on December 14, 1934 in Bethany, Missouri to Forrest Wayne and Bonna (Taggart) Fordyce. She was a graduate of South Harrison High School in Bethany and received her Masters Degree in Education from Northwest Missouri State University. She taught Special Needs Education in the Skidmore Missouri school district for over 20 years.
She was an avid reader and member of Wilcox United Methodist Church, where she was a General Conference Delegate and choir leader for many years.
She married Jackie D. Collins on February 14, 1954 in Harrison County. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2001. She was also preceded by her parents, brother, Charlie Fordyce, one grandson and one great-granddaughter.
She is survived by her children, Sandy Raasch, Susan Hickey, Barry (Marion) Collins, Stuart (Stephanie) Collins and Jeff (Kelly) Collins; brother, John (Stefanie) Fordyce; sister, Jeanne Price; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great -grandchild.
Services 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Wilcox Cemetery, Wilcox, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 16 at the funeral home.