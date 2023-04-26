Hollea Bole

Hollea Boles
1990-2023
Hollea Boles, 32, of Clarksdale, Missouri passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Misosuri.
Hollea was born on December 1, 1990 in Fairfax, Missouri to Jay and Kayan Boles. She was a 2010 graduate of Nodaway-Holt High School. She was a homemaker and caregiver. She received her CNA and enjoyed taking care of people.
Survivors include her children, Rayden Stevenson and Valkyrie Root, her fiancé, Tim Thornton; father, James Boles (Heather Dredge); mother, Kayan Boles; sister, Cassie (Brad) Scroggins; brother, Damon (Ivalea) Boles; niece, Josephine Boles; cousins who grew up in the home, Trish, Cheyenne and Skylr; step-sister, Devin Weese; three step-brothers, Dakota Weese, Tristan Coy and Brycen Dredge; two nieces, one nephew and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gary “Pappa” and Carol Ann Boles and Mona “Gram” Ball and her great-grandparents, Hooker and Lete Newton.
Funeral Services 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials contributions be made in care of the funeral home.