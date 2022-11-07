Hilah Jean Macrander
1942-2022
Hilah Jean Macrander, 80, of Clearmont, Missouri passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at St. Lukes North Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
Hilah was born on January 22, 1942 in Maryville, Missouri to the late “Wid” and Bernice (Griffey) Hamilton. She was a 1960 graduate of the Clearmont Missouri High School and graduated from Gard Business College. Hilah began her career at American Angus and ended her career at NSK in Clarinda, Iowa. In between she and her husband D.C. operated Pioneer Seed Company and she also was the tax collector for Atchison Township.
She married D.C. Macrander on February 8, 1962. He preceded her in death on October 9, 2020.
Hilah is survived by her children, Cathy (Garry) Bryson of Gower, Missouri and their children, Kilah (Andrew) Eiberger and their children, Leyton and Lilah; Garrett (Kelsey) Everett and son Callen; Kim (Eric) Rempel of Lincoln, Nebraska and their children, Michael and Jenna Rempel; Mark (Shawna) Macrander of St. Joseph, Missouri and their children, Josiah, Delaney, Cassidy and Kelsey Macrander; sister, Sue (Ronnie) Davison, Braddyville, Iowa; sister-in-law, Margie Coulter, Savannah, Missouri and several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Services: 10 a.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Price Funeral Home in Maryville. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 9 at the funeral home. Memorials can be made in care of The Little Red School House.