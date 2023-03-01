Helen Marriott
1939-2023
Helen Joyce Marriott, 83, of Clearmont, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at UNMC, Omaha, Nebraska following a short illness.
She was born September 16, 1939 in Rural Clearmont, Missouri, near the family farm, to James and Inez Melvin. Helen was a 1957 graduate of Cleamont High School. On June 2, 1957 married John Marriott, Sr., in Clearmont, and to this union four boys were born.
Helen was a farmer’s wife, homemaker, school cafeteria cook, and retired as a Baker for the Clarinda Correctional Facility. Along the way she was Mom, cook, nurse, referee and the Rock of the family for her boys, Grandma to 12, and Great-Grandma to 25. Helen loved to cook and passed her skills down to her boys and grandchildren. Plus, she was the best archer in the family and chose camouflage as family color for our reunions! She loved spending time with family, our gatherings at the pond, and watching the Chiefs games.
She was a member of both the Clearmont and Hopkins Baptist Churches.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, a son James, and a daughter-in-law Patricia. Also proceeding were her brothers Orville Melvin, Bill Melvin, and sister Phyllis Ulmer.
Surviving are her boys John (Waneva) Marriott, Jr., Clearmont; Russell (Loyalea) Marriott, Coin, Iowa; and Danny Marriott of Clearmont.
Visitation will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, March 3, 2023 at Price Funeral Home in Maryville.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Price Funeral Home. Burial will be in Hopkins Cemetery. Following burial a meal will be provided at the Hopkins Community Center, catered by our Shipps Family.