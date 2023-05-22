Helen Louise Hunt
1936-2023
Helen Louise Sickels Hunt was born October 14, 1936, to Duane E. Sickels and Leta Mae Jones Sickels in a farmhouse just across the Iowa state line into Missouri. She attended various schools during her school years starting in Mount Ayr and finishing her high school education in Mount Ayr in May of 1955.
Helen worked in Des Moines for five months for Bell Telephone Company. She married Maurice “Jake” Hunt February 19, 1956. David Lee was born October 6, 1956, and a little over a year later Randy Lynn was born on November 29, 1957. They lived on a farm southwest of Redding for 41 years and moved to Mount Ayr in the fall of 1999. David bought the farm and had it until he passed away in February 2022.
Helen started working at the Citizens Bank in Grant City, Missouri in May of 1966 and worked there for 19 ½ Years. She worked at First State Bank for two years and the Hawkeye Bank for six years.
Helen started bowling in the fall of 1962 and bowled until 2006. At various times she was League President, Vice president, Assistant Vice President or President.
Helen passed away on May 16, 2023. She is survived by son Randy and wife Lori; two grandchildren Douglas James Hunt and Amanda Lynn (Micheal) Curphey; four great grandchildren Connor, Carson, Corbon, and Hayley; sisters Leta Ann McGrevey and Karen Nancy Bollerman; their children Curt (Ann) Duffield, Jason (Jill) Duffield, Kista Ann (Mark) Huffman; many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jake in 2013 and son David in 2022; brother-in-law Dan McGrevey.
Memorials are to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Services were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Armstrong Funeral Home, Mount Ayr, Iowa, with Pastor Bill Armstrong officiating. Vocalist was Korbie Rinehart on musical selections, “In This Very Room” and “Amazing Grace.”
Casketbearers were Curt Duffield, Jason Duffield, Mark Huffman, Richard Hunt, Robert Hunt, and John Hall. Honorary pallbearers were Patti Dolecheck, Teena Petersohn, Deb Larson, and Karen Schaefer.
Burial was at Redding Cemetery, Redding, Iowa.