Helen Louise Garten
1938-2023
Helen Louise Johnstone-Garten, 84, of Maryville, passed away February 2, 2023 at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.
Louise was born May 11, 1938, in St. Joseph, MOissouri. Her parents were Cyrus E. Johnstone and Helen (Haskins) Johnstone. She was preceded in death by both parents and one brother Rodney Johnstone.
She graduated from the University of Missouri in Kansas City. She earned both her bachelors and master’s degrees in sociology.
Louise worked as an engineering consultant and meeting administrator. She also had worked for FEMA.
On January 4, 1986, at the Shawnee Mission Unity Church in Overland Park, Kansas she was united in marriage to George Scott Garten. He survives of their residence.
Louise and Scott attended the First United Methodist Church in Maryville.
Louise enjoyed making jewelry and pottery.
Funeral services for Louise Garten will be at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home in Maryville. The burial will follow services at the St. Joseph Memorial Cemetery in St. Joseph.
No formal visitation is planned.