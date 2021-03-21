Hayden Scott Niendick, infant son of Brandon James and Emily Ann (Cordell) Niendick, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
Hayden was born on March 18, 2021 at 7:25 p.m., weighing 5lbs. 9.5 oz. in Lee’s Summit. He entered into his Heavenly home that day. Brandon and Emily were blessed to have 37 weeks and 4 days with Hayden and the love that he brought is immeasurable. Hayden showed everyone who knew him that there is no footprint too small to leave an imprint on this world.
Hayden is survived by his parents, Brandon and Emily Niendick of Wellington, Missouri; paternal grandparents, Vincent and Tina Niendick of Wellington; maternal grandmother, Deanne Cordell of Skidmore, Missouri; paternal great-grandparents, Alvin and Jeanette Niendick of Wellington; maternal great-grandparents, Fred and Doris Schieber of Ravenwood, Missouri and Don and Margaret Cordell of Maryville, Missouri; aunts and uncles, Brantley and Lauren Niendick of Wellington, Lora and Marcus Johnson of Olathe, Kansas, Jakob Cordell, William Cordell, and Benjamin Cordell of Skidmore; cousin, Liam Niendick; and many other family members.
Hayden was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jeffrey Scott Cordell; and paternal great-grandparents, James and Nadine Hodson.
A private family service will be held at the St. Luke Evangelical Free Church in Wellington, Missouri. Interment will follow in the St. Luke Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Hayden Scott Niendick Memorial in care of Brandon Niendick.