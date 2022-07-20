Harold Lawrence “Larry” Hendrix
1951-2022
Harold Lawrence “Larry” Hendrix, 71, of Savannah, Missouri, and formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away at Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph, Missouri, with family at his side.
Larry was born in Fairfax, Missouri, on May 18, 1951, to Harold Oscar and Clara Ilene (Johnson) Hendrix. He had lived in northwest Missouri all of his life and spent a short time in Colorado.
Larry had been a trucker, a mechanic, a union boiler maker in Colorado, and generally a jack of all trades. He did carpentry, he roofed and helped with any building and remodeling projects his family and friends needed. He had been a member of the NRA.
His parents preceded him in death, and his siblings, Carol, Bonnie, Joyce, James, and a grandchild, Louis Allen Hendrix.
He is survived by his life partner, Denise Hunt, of the home, three sons, Shannon (Brandi) Hendrix, Nekoma Hendrix, and Chance (Elaine) Veylupek, and two daughters, Malinda (Kyle) Martin, and Brandi (Justin) Moore, his brother, three sisters, 19 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Larry has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Judah Park, Maryville, Missouri.