Harold Eugene Stiens
1934-2023
Harold Eugene “Gene” Stiens, 89, of Maryville, Missouri, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Maryville Living Center.
Gene was born east of Maryville on January 7, 1934. His parents were Frederick Henry and Margaret Helen (Growney) Stiens. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his siblings, Charles Stiens, Donald Stiens, Ronald Stiens, Mary Lou Welch, Robert “Bob” Stiens, and Ellen Gallagher.
He farmed all his life. And was a member and attended St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville.
Gene really enjoyed his farm and working on it. He also liked watching the Chiefs on TV. He enjoyed family get togethers and his nieces and nephews.
Gene is survived by his one brother, Paul (Margaret) Stiens, of Maryville, his three sisters, Rita (Andy) Schieber of Overland Park, Kansas, Carylon Farnan, of Maryville, and Rose Ann (Gary) Meyer, of Maryville, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023, at the St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. The burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Cemetery, also of Maryville.
A parish and family Rosary will be at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the church. Visitation will follow until 7:30 p.m..
Services are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church School, 333 S. Davis St., Maryville, MO 64468.