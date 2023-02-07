Hans “Chris” Still
1961-2023
Hans “Chris” Still, 62, of College Springs, Iowa, passed away at his home on February 2, 2023. He was born to Bobby and Laveta Still on January 12, 1961, in Independence, Missouri. Chris grew up in Maryville and graduated from Maryville High School in 1979. While in school, he spent much of his time playing sports and loved wrestling. After high school, Chris had a few different jobs working at IMBP and a local butcher. He then worked for the diaper factory for many years. He was once married and had two children, Ryan Chris and Ashley Nicole whom he loved with all of his heart. They were the light of his life.
Chris eventually went to work at H&H Trailer in Braddyville, Iowa, and then Houston’s in Hopkins, Missouri. He was always a tough, hardworking man who never feared a challenge. While his children grew up, he loved attending Ryan’s football games and enjoyed riding horses with Ashley. They also enjoyed camping and boating together as a family.
He had many loves in his life including his children and grandchildren.He was a loving and proud father and grandpa. Chris also loved his dog, Puggy, riding horses, hunting, being outdoors, working on and fixing things, and of course, the Kansas City Chiefs!
Chris is survived by his son Ryan (Jordan) Still of Ravenwood, Missouri, Ashley (Cody) Pegg of Corning, Iowa, his brothers Ray (Julie) Still of Raymore, Missouri, Wayne (Susannah, and nephew Jacob) of Shawnee, Kansas, sister Vickie (Mike) Wheeler, St. Joseph, Missouri, and his special friend Debbie Bennett. He has many grandchildren left to cherish his memory: Kyler, Poppy and Merrick Still and Colton, Addison, & Kinley Pegg.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Still, and his mother, Laveta Still.
Chris’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the church. Chris loved the KC Chiefs so you are encouraged to wear your favorite Chiefs gear.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to help with final expenses.