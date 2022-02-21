Gwendolyn Clare Pratt Cornell
Gwendolyn “Gwen” Clare Pratt Cornell, 90, of Maryville, Missouri, formerly of Sun City, Arizona and San Diego, California, passed away on February 19, 2022, at her home.
Gwen was born in Syracuse, New York on April 18, 1931, to Leon Eli and Florence Mildred Alvord Pratt, the second of five children.
Gwen married Paul R. Cornell in 1949, and they were married 72 years at the time of his death on October 5, 2021. They had two children: Cheryl, born in Florida, and Alan Paul, born in Paris, France.
Because Paul was a career Air Force serviceman, Gwen moved more than 20 times, living in France, Spain, and several different states.
Gwen worked as a Music Department Secretary/Technician at Grossmont College near San Diego. She loved music and singing, was a member of Sweet Adelines, and directed children’s choirs. She also had a passion for bells, amassing one of the largest collections in the country, with each one holding special meaning for her.
After 31 years in San Diego, Gwen and Paul moved to Sun City, where they were very active in the Sun City Host Lions Club, with Gwen serving as President and receiving the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.
In 2018, Gwen and Paul moved to Maryville to be near their daughter.
Gwen was preceded in death by her husband, her son Alan in 2002, and her four siblings.
She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Cornell and son-in-law Chris Gibson, Maryville; grandchildren Paul, David, Matthew, Galen, Lauren, and Julian; and eight great-grandchildren.
Gwen has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home.
A joint memorial service for Gwen and Paul will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.