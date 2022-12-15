Grace Lea Ebrecht
1946-2022
Grace Lea Ebrecht, 76, of Maryville, passed away December 14, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in Maryville.
Grace was born September 17, 1946, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, her parents were James Peter Hoffman and Elvira Paulina (Yaap) Hoffman. They precede her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister Sue Wiederholt and a half sister MaryAnn Taggert.
Grace graduated from NWMSU with a BS degree in Education. She was a teacher and later was licensed and became an LPN. She was a nurse for 30 years.
She married Clarence James Ebrecht on May 2, 1964, at the Laura Street Baptist Church. They were together 58 ½ years.
Grace enjoyed quilting and reading.
Her survivors include Clarence of the home, one son Clarence Jr. (Shay) Ebrecht of Snohomish, Washington, one daughter Gracie Wallace of Cameron, Missouri, one sister Viola “Cush” Hoffman with Kathy Yurich of Grand Junction, Colorado, four grandchildren Eric (Kelly) Wallace of Cameron, Gary (Megan) Martin of Abilene, Texas, Thomas and Zachary Ebrecht of Snohomish, seven great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Laura Street Baptist Church. The service time will be 10:00 a.m. The burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.
A visitation for family and friends will be at Laura Street Baptist Church, on Tuesday December 20, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorials can be directed in Grace’s name to Laura Street Baptist Church Maryville, MO.