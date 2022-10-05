Glenda Sue McMichael
1941-2022
Glenda Sue McMichael, 80, of Maryville, passed away October 3, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care Maryville.
Sue was born in Guilford, Missouri on December 26, 1941. Her parents were William Ernest “Bill” Dudley and Ellen Alverta (Sharp) Dudley. She was preceded in death by both parents and one sister Delores June Schroeder.
Sue was a devoted follower of the Jehovah Witness Faith.
She enjoyed watching TV comedies and westerns. She enjoyed country music and Jehovah Witness faith songs. She loved traveling with her family and had been to the Grand Old Opry four different times. Sue enjoyed nature, gardening and growing flowers.
On January 21, 1961, she was united in marriage to Francis David McMichael. They were married in Savannah, Missouri. He survives of the home.
Other survivors include, two sons Terry Francis (Connie) McMichael of Maryville and James Howard (Cheri) McMichael of Colorado Springs, Colorado; six grandchildren, Jennifer Hendrix, Daphne Carney, April McMichael, Sheila Allen, A.J. McMichael, and Lexi McMichael; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Billy Charles Dudley, Barnard, Missouri; two sisters, Patsy Grey, Clarinda, Iowa and Twila Ann Bryant, Maryville, as a well as several nieces and nephews.
Services for Sue will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022. The funeral time is 2:00 p.m. at the Bram Funeral Home in Maryville.
A visitation with family and friends will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Burial will follow at the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford.