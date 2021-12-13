Gladys Mae Durkes
1931-2021
Gladys Mae (Kramer) Durkes, 89, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.
Gladys was born on December 10, 1931 in Baileyville, Kansas to Edward and Rose (Dalinghaus) Kramer. She was homemaker and an inventory clerk for a book manufacturer.
She married Charles Durkes on July 26, 1951 in San Antonio, Texas. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her parents, three brothers, Leonald Kramer and Norbert Kramer, Melvin Kramer; sister, Eileen Hasenkamp; daughter, Charlene Henry and son, Randy Durkes,
Survivors include her children, Darlene Hayden, Maryville, Missouri, Richard Durkes, Westminister, Colorado and Wanda Durkes, Thornton, Colorado; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Wilma Steinlage; one brother, Jerry Kramer. She will be missed beyond words.
Services 10 a.m. Thursday, December 16 at Olinger Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery-Highland in Thornton, Colorado. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home in Thornton, Colorado. Burial Highland Memory Gardens, Thornton, Colorado.
Local Arrangements Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.