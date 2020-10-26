Gladys Elizabeth Gray
1942-2020
Gladys Elizabeth (Hansen) Gray, the first child of Stanley Hansen and Amanda Elizabeth (Juel) Hansen, passed from this life on October 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Emmert and Allan Hansen, and her grandparents. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jack Gray. Other survivors include her daughter Kristin Breazeale (husband Jon Breazeale); her daughter Kathryn Scott (husband Jason Scott); grandchildren Justin Scott, Emma Breazeale and Grayson Breazeale; brother Robert Hansen and wife Judi; sister Marilyn Roof and husband Dennis; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Gladys was born at her parent’s home west of Brayton, Iowa, on September 3, 1942. When she was young, her family moved to their farm east of Exira, Iowa, where she attended country school and later Exira schools. She was baptized and confirmed in the Exira Lutheran Church. She graduated as salutatorian from Exira High School with the class of 1960. She attended college at Northwest Missouri State University majoring in Food and Nutrition. While in college, she also served as the assistant dean of women, and met her husband, Jack. Gladys and Jack were married on June 26, 1964. For the last 20 years, Gladys and Jack have lived in Commerce, Texas.
Gladys was a woman with many creative talents. She spent much of her career as a florist and was the owner of Bickham Florist in Commerce, Texas for 13 years, until her retirement in 2013. She also owned her own florist for several years in Mesquite, Texas, during the 1990’s. For a time, she also served as the office manager for the Mesquite branch of the Edward Jones Company, a financial services firm. One of her greatest joys was cooking for others, and she catered countless events from her home kitchen while she lived in Mesquite.
She was a long-time member and officer of the Commerce Rotary Club. In addition, she was a member of the Carillion Club and Psychology Club, both women’s service organizations. The Grays are long-time members of the First United Methodist Church in Commerce, where Gladys taught Sunday school for many years and recently was part of the Prayer Shawl Ministry, donating her time and talents crocheting scarves and hats for those in need.
Gladys enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, creating count cross stitch pictures, doing crossword puzzles and collecting cookbooks. This past year she donated most of her collection of more than 500 cookbooks to Collin College in Frisco, Texas, to support their culinary arts training program. But more than anything, she loved spending time with her three beloved grandchildren. They were her pride and joy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to honor Gladys to the Hunt Regional Hospital at www.huntregional.org/foundation.ways_to_give_aspx. To donate by phone using a credit card, call 903-408-1068.
Services entrusted to Commerce Funeral Home and Cremation Service.Celebration of Life, Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1709 State Hwy. 24, Commerce, TX.