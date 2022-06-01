Gerald (Jerry) R. Barry
1954-2022
Gerald (Jerry) R. Barry, 67, of Rosendale, Missouri, passed away November 21, 2021, after falling ill while in Bakersfield, California, with family by his side.
Jerry was born June 11, 1954, in Maryville, Missouri, to Edward and Cecelia (Monnett) Barry. His parents preceded him in death along with his brother, Daniel, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, and was an over-the-road truck driver for BS Express, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Jerry is survived by brothers James (Denise), Virginia Beach, Virginia; Stephen, Maryville; Raymond (Mary), Bolckow; Dennis, Ridgeway; Vincent (Heather) Springfield; sisters Elaine (Ron) Wilson, Maryville; and Alicia (Dennis) DiPietro, Appleton, Wisconsin; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sunset military graveside services will be held June 11, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception Jct. Everyone is welcome to attend.