Gerald “Jerry” A. Wilmes
1944-2022
Gerald “Jerry” A. Wilmes, 78, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his home.
Jerry was born on July 13, 1944 in Maryville, Missouri to George and Gertrude (Hiatt) Wilmes. Jerry was a farmer for most of his life and later worked for Maryville Implement. He served in the Army National Guard. Jerry was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Knight of Columbus and enjoyed his grandchildren, traveling, and farming.
He married Janet S. Schwebach on July 10, 1971 in Conception Junction, Missouri. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include their children, Jared and Rebecca Wilmes, Columbia, Missouri, Julie and Sim White, Gower, Missouri, Jennifer and Chad Williamson, Broomfield, Colorado and Jill and Alan Lager, Rock Port, Missouri; ten grandchildren, Garrett and Elyse Wilmes, Samantha, Tucker, and Carson White, Paisley and Caden Williamson, Mackenzie, Peyton and Lily Lager; ten brothers and sisters, Jerry’s twin-sister, Geri and Jack Ulmer, Alfred Wilmes, Richard and Darlene Wilmes, Raymond and Bert Wilmes, Louise O’Connell, Charlie and Louise Wilmes, Pauline Bjournsrud, Phil and Karen Wilmes, Tom and Sharon Wilmes and Ken and Marilyn Wilmes; Jerry’s In-laws, Cecelia Wilmes, Connie Wilmes, Donna Wilmes, John Joyce, Paul Spire, Dale and Shelia Schwebach, Fred and Nancy Holtman and Ronnie and Betty Ginther.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Odelia (Moffat) Wilmes; five brothers and sisters, Bernard Wilmes, Rita Stamps, Joe Wilmes, Helen Joyce and Delores Spire and six In-laws, Peggy Wilmes, Fran Wilmes, Dean Stamps, Tom O’Connell, BJ Bjournsrud and Penny Wilmes.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Wednesday, September 21st at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial St. Mary’s Cemetery in Maryville. Rosary 5:30 pm Tuesday, September 20th at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 7:30 pm. The family suggests memorial gifts be made in care of Food For The Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, Florida 33073.