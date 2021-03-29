George Worley
1932-2021
George Worley, 89, Atchison, Kansas, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Atchison Medicalodge.
A memorial service will be Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Atchison with Rev. Michael Strickland officiating. A visitation with the family will be Tuesday, March 30 from 7:00 until 8:30 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society and may be left in care of the funeral home.
George was born on February 1st, 1932 at Northboro, Iowa to Claudius and Ruth (Mutchler) Worley. He graduated from Atchison High School in 1951.
He was joined the United States Marine Corps, November 20th, 1951 and is a Korean War Veteran.
He married Phyllis Ann (Pickering) Worley on June 15, 1952. After the Marine Corps, George attended Saint Benedict’s College from 1954-1958. He played football at Saint Benedict’s and was selected Little All American offensive guard in 1958. George entered a career in coaching and teaching beginning in 1959. He started his career in Palco High School, Saint Mary’s High School, Wamego High School, and Atchison County Community High School, all in Kansas. In 1969, he was an assistant football coach, and assistant baseball coach at Northwest Missouri State University. In 1970, he became head wrestling coach at Northwest Missouri State University, and was the MIAA Wrestling coach of the year in 1975. In 1978, he became the head football, wrestling and assistance track coach at Atchison High School. He spent 20 years at Atchison High in coaching and teaching. He started two high school wrestling programs, ACCHS (1964) and Atchison High School (1978). George was inducted into the Kansas Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2004, and inducted into the Saint Benedict’s Hall of fame in 2005.
George and Phyllis had two children, Mike and Mark. Surviving immediate family are his wife, Phyllis, brother, Floyd, sons Mike Worley (Becky) and Mark Worley (Rita), five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by sisters Mabel, Maxine, Geraldine, brother Johnny and granddaughter Jillian.