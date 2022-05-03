George Morris Atchison III
1958-2022
George Morris Atchison III, 63, of Jefferson City, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022. He was born on October 31, 1958, a son of Marilyn (Anderson) Atchison and late George Atchison Jr.
George was a 1976 graduate of Maryville High School. He had a successful career as an over-the-road truck driver for more than 35 years, proudly proclaiming his 4 million accident-free miles. He was a generous man who loved to be the life of the party.
He is survived by his mother, Marilyn (Anderson) Atchison, his siblings: Chris Atchison, Lisa Fletcher and BJ Atchison and his children: Brandon Atchison (Cassandra) of Jefferson City, Danielle Atchison of Kansas City, and Bradley Atchison of Columbia, and four grandchildren: Liam Atchison, Leif Atchison, MaKenna Atchison, Benton Atchison. He was preceded in death by his father George Morris Atchison Jr.
Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors. There will be a short service from 4:30 to 5:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family of George Atchison III.
Arrangements are under the direction of Houser-Millard Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109.