Genevieve Willtrout
1927-2022
Genevieve Delbert (Morton) Willtrout, age 94, passed away on February 1, 2022 in Waddell, Arizona. Genevieve was born September 1, 1927 in Maryville, Missouri to Delbert and Anna Morton. She was a member of the Methodist Church and a member of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union. Genevieve came to Arizona in 1988. She was active in the Yavapai Volunteers in Protection.
She was preceded in death by her husband Benjamin F. Willtrout and her parents Delbert and Anna Morton and five siblings: William, Samuel, Delbert, Martha and Mary.
Genevieve is survived by children: Kenneth (Pam) Willtrout of Collinsville, Illinois, Ellen (William) Moser of Staunton, Illinois, Delbert O. Willtrout of Congress, Arizona, Rose E. (Leo) Scaturro of Surprise, Arizona, brother Kenneth Morton of Granite City, Illinois, Hazel Young of Hopkins, Missouri and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
