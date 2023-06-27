Gary Wayne Tibbetts
1948-2023
Gary Wayne Tibbetts, 75, of Burlington Junction, Missouri passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023.
Gary was born on May 27, 1948 in Maryville, Missouri to Harold and Alma (Willbanks) Tibbetts.
He was a baptized member of the Maryville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He was a general handyman and enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and collecting.
Gary married Judith Diane Seipel on December 27, 1970. She preceded him in death on March 27, 2022. He was also preceded by his parents and two brothers, John Tibbetts and James Tibbetts, one sister, Melinda Parker and a great-granddaughter, Lyric Brown.
Survivors include two daughters, Melinda Pitts, Saucier, Mississippi and Megan (Joe) Partridge, Maryville, Missouri; five grandchildren, Samantha Blackford, Maryville, Missouri, Miranda Weingrad, Gulfport, Mississippi, Jenna (Thomas) Gilliland, Pickering, Missouri, Josie Partridge, Severance, Kansas and Jaron Partridge, Maryville, Missouri; six great-grandchildren, Aydinn and Vylette Weingrad, Javery Partridge, Jypsee Gilliland and Myles Blackford; three sisters, Erma Tibbetts, Glenwood, Iowa, Rhonda (Don) Goehring, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Annette (Steve) Ellis, Glenwood, Iowa; two brothers, Rick (Katey) Tibbetts, St. Joseph, Missouri and Jeff Tibbetts, Spokane, Washington; step-mother, Audrey Tibbetts.
Mr. Tibbetts has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.
Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 8,2023 at 10 a.m. at the Ohio Cemetery in Burlington Junction, Missouri.