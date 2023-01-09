Gary Wayne Lincoln
1963-2022
Gary Wayne Lincoln, 59, of Burlington Junction, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Village Care Center, Maryville, Missouri, with family at his side.
Gary was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, on May 24, 1963, to Glen Leroy and Charlotte Emily (Brandon) Lincoln. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his brother, Rick Lincoln in 2000.
Gary was in meat marketing for over 30 years. He enjoyed playing pool and golf and putting together models in his youth. He was of the Christian faith.
His survivors include his sisters, Deb (Lanny) McIntyre, Burlington Junction, and Jackie (Steve) Harris, Clearmont, Missouri, four nephews, three nieces, and 12 great nieces and nephews.
Gary has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
A celebration of life for Gary will be scheduled later. His cremains will be buried at the Barnard Cemetery, Barnard, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the funeral home to help with final expenses.