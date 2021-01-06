Gary Maxwell
1941-2021
Gary A. Maxwell, 79, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Gary was born on August 21, 1941 in Maryville to the late Eldon and Ethel (Rogers) Maxwell. He was a 1960 graduate of the Graham High School and owned and operated Maxwell Sanitation for 60 years. He was a member of Laura Street Baptist Church and also drove the church bus.
He married Janice K. Pike on June 25, 1961 in Maryville. She survives of the home. additional survivors include one daughter, Carmelita Maxwell; one grandson, Roy Ashby; two great-grandsons, Damien and Jaden Ashby; one brother, Kenny Maxwell and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, January 9 at Laura Street Baptist Church. Burial Nodaway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m Friday evening at Price Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.