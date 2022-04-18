Gary Lynn Adkins
1937-2022
Gary Lynn Adkins, 84, of Burlington Junction, Missouri, passed from this life on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Mosiac Life Care, in St. Joseph, Missouri, with family at his side.
Gary was born in rural Burlington Junction, on September 21, 1937, to Willys L. and Liva Lea (Wood) Adkins. They preceded him in death. He was a lifelong resident of the area.
He graduated from the Elmo High School in 1955, and attended Northwest Missouri State Teacher College in Maryville for two years. He was a farmer all his life and raised registered Gelbvieh cattle and York hogs.
Gary was a member and attended the Elmo United Methodist Church. He served on the board of the Lamar Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri, the MFA Board, and the Burlington Junction Housing Board.
Farming was his life and he enjoyed working with his sons and grandsons. He also enjoyed watching Northwest games, and his grandchildren’s games and functions. He liked playing cards, especially pitch.
On September 2, 1956, at the Elmo United Methodist Church, Gary was united in marriage to Vida Anne Stoll. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include his sons: Russell (Marianne) Adkins, Elmo, Missouri, and Greg (Joni) Adkins, Burlington Junction, Missouri; and his five grandchildren: Jaclyn (Willie) Wilson, and Christopher, Laura, Matthew and Grant Adkins.
Gary has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the United Methodist Church, Elmo, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorials are suggested to the Lamar Cemetery or a charity of the donor’s choice.