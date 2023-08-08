Gary Eugene Weaver
1956-2023
Gary Eugene Weaver, 66, Willard, New Mexico, was peacefully called home on April 6, 2023. Gary
was born on August 20th 1956 to Marvin Weaver and Norma Jean Rogers in Princeton,Missouri.
Gary will always be remembered for cracking jokes with just about anyone, his hard work and always providing for his family. Growing up Gary use to be in Boy Scouts, Micosay, was a very good swimmer and worked on their family farm. Gary was an amazing cook and always dreamt of opening up his own restaurant someday. He was an amazing father to all his children and was a great husband.
Gary is preceded in death by both parents Marvin Weaver and Norma Jean Rogers; stepfather, Dean Rogers; grandson, Malachi Weaver; brother, Larry Weaver; nephew, Aaron Buck. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Weaver; sons, Antonio (Melanie), Eric; stepchildren, Julio, Sophia and Juan, Veronica
(Martin); sisters, Cathy (Steve), Janet (Bill), Connie (Steve); grandchildren, Waylon, Destiny, Adrianna, Alex, Noah, Elijah, Amy, Trinity, Ava, Layla; as well as many friends, nieces and nephews and family. Gary so loved his furry friends.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the park in Princeton Missouri at 5:00 p.m.