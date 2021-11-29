Gary Boles
1939-2021
Gary Boles, 82, of Skidmore, Missouri passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Gary was born on May 16, 1939 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Jessie and Sylvia (Cunningham) Boles. He was a 1957 graduate of Savannah High School. Gary was a self-employed truckdriver for many years.
He married Carol A. Newton on December 6, 1963 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She preceded him in death on May 24, 2004. He was also preceded by his parents, one son, Donnie Boles, sister, Opal Hart and two brothers, Vernon Boles and Melvin Boles.
Survivors include his children, daughter and caregiver, Kayan Boles; sons, James (Heather) Boles, Raymond (Connie) Boles, Troy (Ana) Boles and Richard (Lisa) Boles; five sisters, Dora Howard, Louise Potter, Jean Pierson, Ilene Brandt, Elvanna West; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services 11 a.m. Friday, December 3 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Skidmore, under the care of Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 2 at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials can be made in care of the funeral home. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.