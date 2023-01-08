Garry L. Landrum, age 78, Grant City, Missouri passed from this earth January 6, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Garry was born April 30, 1944, in St. Joseph, the son of the late Ray Vinson and
Helen Fidelphia (Jones) Landrum.
Garry attended Worth County R-1 High School in Grant City.
He was united in marriage to Barbara Baker on August 24, 1963, in Allendale, Missouri. To this union three children were born Lori, Alicia and Scott.
Garry was a truckdriver, hauling fertilizer and propane.
He was a member of the RLDS Church and had also been a member of the former Grant City JayCee club. Garry enjoyed working on and driving his classic automobiles.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ray (2011) and Helen (2002), in-laws Elvis and Bonnie Baker.
His survivors include wife Barbara of the home, daughters Lori Jennings, Grant City, Alicia Landrum, Maryville, Missouri, son Scott (Kim) Landrum, Liberty, Missouri, grandchildren Heidi (Blake), Tyler, Korby (Megan), Anna, Cole, Emily, great grandchildren Jocelyn, and Evelyn, Reef, Kona, brothers-in-law Ronnie (Stacey), Randy (Becky), Ricky (Heather) Baker, sister-in-law Cheryl Smith, nephews, nieces, car buddies and neighbors.
Graveside services and burial will be 2 PM, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Knox Cemetery, Worth, Missouri. The Rev. Len Green officiating.
Arrangements: andrewshannfuneralhome.com