Garnette M. Treese
1943-2021
Garnette M. (Hawk) Treese, 78, of Maryville, Missouri passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.
Garnette was born on August 23, 1943 in Sheridan, Missouri to George B. and Margaret E. (Miller) Hawk she had lived in Redding, Iowa and Ravenwood, Missouri. She was a graduate of Northeast Nodaway High School and member of the United Methodist Church in Ravenwood. Garnette loved to travel and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She had worked at Conception Abbey and later at St. Francis Hospital working as a respiratory therapist and an x-ray technician.
She married Bill Treese on September 2, 1961 in Platte City, Missouri. He survives of the home. additional survivors include their children Todd (Mary) Treese, Des Moines, Iowa, Tassi Bryant, Maryville, Missouri and Tonia (Tim) Auffert, Basehor, Kansas; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Traci Major, one brother, Dean Hawk and sister, JoAnne Hawk.
Mrs. Treese has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ravenwood, Missouri. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family suggests memorials to Oak Lawn Cemetery or the Ministry Center.
