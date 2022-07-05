Frank Carson Miller
Frank Carson Miller, 100, passed away June 19, 2022 at Germantown Plantation. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Pacific during WW II. Mr. Miller was a member of First Christian Church in Arkansas where he served as a Deacon. A talented woodworker, he carved animals, Disney characters and other items and gifted those to family and friends and even had them displayed by Germantown Plantation. He enjoyed golf and fishing and would tell people when asked about his advice for reaching 100; reading the Bible daily.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Miller; his parents, Frank P. Miller and Vivian Anna Mossbarger Miller; and a brother, Floyd Kenneth Miller.
He is survived by two daughters, Nancy Hugie (William) and Deanne Fox (Daniel); son, Keith Carson Miller (Ellen); nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Bethany Church Cemetery, Barnard, Missouri under the care of Price Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Forever Young Veterans, 201 S. Center St, Suite 200, Collierville, TN 38017. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.