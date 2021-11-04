Fran Wright
1933-2021
Fran Wright, age 88, passed away at home in Kimberling City, Missouri, on November 3, 2021, with her husband of over 58 years and daughter by her side. Frances Ellen Meek was born on Easter Sunday, April 16, 1933, in Woodsboro, Texas, to Thomas Jefferson (T.J.) and Faunie Meek.
She is survived by husband Jerry; daughter Denise (Chris) Davis of Parkville, Missouri; son David (Janean) Wright of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and son Dennis (Roxanne) Wright of Plano, Texas. She was also the proud Grandmother to James, Ryan, Nichole, Harrison, Jackson, Riley, and Hutton, and Great-Grandmother to Jonathan and Jack. She was preceded in death by her siblings Arlene, James, and W.A.
The Meek family’s early years were marked by the Great Depression, with frequent moves around south Texas to find work. Fran graduated from High School in New Braunfels, Texas in 1951 and, after working three years to save up money, attended Abilene Christian College, graduating in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science Degree.
She met Jerry after college, and they spent time in Arizona and New Mexico while starting a family and working for Native American schools. Fran worked hard her entire life, first to help her family survive the Depression, then to help raise her own family and ensure they had better options growing up than she did. Fran was very industrious and entrepreneurial, trying many things along the way, but enjoyed most being a Realtor and owning her own business in Maryville, Missouri, where the family spent the majority of the kids’ school years.
Her final years were spent living in Kimberling City with Jerry where they hosted many lake weekends for the family. They made several new friends in the community, and were active in serving the needy through the Kimberling City Church of Christ and volunteering at the local hospital.
Fran had a wonderful sense of humor, was a devoted wife, fiercely supportive of her kids, and known to all as a kind and loving person. Most of all, she was a lifelong Believer and passed her faith on to her kids and to many others. If you knew Fran, you knew she loved God.
The family is grateful for the love and support provided by so many in the past few months, but especially her church family, doctors and healthcare supporters, and Denny and Maggie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the The Faunie and T.J. Meek Endowed Scholarship at Abilene Christian University, in Memory of Frances Wright. Cards and memorials can be sent to Jerry Wright at 22 Ridgetop Drive, Kimberling City, Missouri 65686.
Memorial donation instructions for The Faunie and T.J. Meek Endowed Scholarship at Abilene Christian University:
• For credit card donations go to ACU.edu and click on the “Give” tab and follow the instructions. When you get to the page to designate the gift, input: The Faunie and T.J. Meek Endowed Scholarship. Then, put in the notes field: In Memory of Frances Wright.
• To donate by check: mail a check to “Office of Advancement Services; ACU Box 29131, Abilene, TX 79699”. Checks should be made payable to ACU with a notation as follows: The Faunie and T.J. Meek End Scho, in Memory of Frances Wright
Visitation: Monday, November 8, 2021 10:00-11:00 a.m. Kimberling City Church of Christ Kimberling City, MO
Service: Monday, November 8, 2021 11:00 a.m. Kimberling City Church of Christ Kimberling City, MO