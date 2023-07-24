Fr. Richard Cleary, O.S.B.
1929-2023
Fr. Richard Cleary, O.S.B., 93, of Conception, Missouri passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Infirmary at Conception Abbey, Conception, Missouri.
Fr. Richard (James Andrew) was born on July 31, 1929 in Wichita, Kansas to the late James and Katherine (Polk) Cleary.
He professed as a monk of Conception Abbey on September 3, 1951 and was ordained May 28, 1955. His assignments included teaching at Conception Seminary; pastoral ministry at a number of parishes, including St. Columba Parish, Conception Junction, Missouri; helping found St. Pius X Monastery, Pevely, Missouri; and various chaplaincies for communities of women. He returned to Conception Abbey in 2010 and eventually moved into the Infirmary.
Vespers of the Faithful Departed will be prayed on Monday, July 24 at 7:15 p.m. at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Conception, Missouri. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 25 at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, with burial following at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, Missouri.
Arrangements Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.