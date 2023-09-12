Fr. Reginald Sander, O.S.B.
1935-2023
Fr. Reginald Sander, O.S.B., 87, of Conception, Missouri passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Infirmary at Conception Abbey, Conception.
Fr. Reginald (Ivan Godfrey) was born on October 23, 1935 in Pfeifer, Kansas to the late John and Eva Sander.
He professed as a monk of Conception Abbey on September 12, 1958 and was ordained May 23, 1963. His assignments included working in academic and human formation at Conception Seminary College; and pastoral ministry at a number of parishes, including St. Joseph’s Church (Springfield, Missouri), St. Columba’s Church (Conception Junction, Missouri), St. Peter’s Church (Stanberry, Missouri), St. Paul’s Church (Tarkio, Missouri), and St. Benedict’s Church (Burlington Junction, Missouri). He returned to Conception Abbey in 2016 to take up residence in our Infirmary.
Vespers of the Faithful Departed will be prayed on Tuesday, September 12 at 7:15 p.m. at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Conception, Missouri. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 13 at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, with burial following at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, Missouri.
Arrangements Price Funeral Home, Maryville.