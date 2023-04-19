Fr. Donald Grabner, O.S.B.
1928-2023
Fr. Donald Grabner, O.S.B., 94, of Conception, Missouri passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Infirmary at Conception Abbey, Conception, Missouri.
Fr. Donald (Raymond Alfred) was born on November 4, 1928 in Neodesha, Kansas to the late Bernard and Regina (Eigenbrodt) Grabner.
He professed as a monk of Conception Abbey on September 3, 1949 and was and was ordained July 31, 1954. His assignments included Prior of Conception Abbey (twice); Professor of Theology at Conception Seminary College for almost sixty years; and other various assignments at the monastery. In 2018, he moved into the infirmary at Conception Abbey.
Vespers of the Faithful Departed will be prayed on Friday, April 21 at 7:15 pm at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Conception, Missouri. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Saturday, April 22 at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, with burial following at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, Missouri. Arrangements Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com