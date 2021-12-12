Fr. Anthony Shidler, O.S.B.
1921 – 2021
Fr. Anthony Shidler, O.S.B., 100, of Conception, Missouri passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at St. Stephen’s Infirmary at Conception Abbey, Conception, Missouri.
Fr. Anthony was born on August 21, 1921 in Elkhart, Indiana to the late Earl and Ursula (Gettlefinger) Shidler.
He professed as a monk of St. Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, Indiana on March 12, 1940. He transferred to Conception Abbey, Conception, Missouri and was ordained May 22, 1964. His assignments included Prior of Conception Abbey; Abbey Archivist; History instructor at Conception Seminary College; and various parish, hospital, and religious community chaplaincies in Missouri. In 2010, he moved into the infirmary at Conception Abbey.
Fr. Anthony is survived by his monastic community; one sister, Sister Elnora Shidler, OSB, of Ferdinand, Indiana; numerous nieces and nephews; and a cousin, the Most Rev. Gerald Gettlefinger, Bishop Emeritus of Evansville, Indiana.
Vespers of the Faithful Departed will be prayed on Tuesday, December 14 at 7:15 pm at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Conception, Missouri. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am Wednesday, December 15 at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, with burial following at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, Missouri. Arrangements Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.