Floyd Richard Jones
1940-2022
Floyd Richard Jones, 82, of Skidmore, Missouri, passed from this life at home on Saturday, September 24, 2022, with family at his side.
Floyd Richard Jones, 82, of Skidmore, Missouri, joined loved ones in Heaven on 24 September 2022, at home surrounded by family. Richard was born in Skidmore on 26 August 1940, to Mary Edna Johnson and Francis Star Jones.
Floyd Richard proudly served his country in the US Army for 28 years. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 3. He was a Vietnam Veteran, support to the 1st Gulf War and provided comfort for Iraqi Freedom.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Forrest, Billy, and Francis (Russ) Jones; sister, Maxine Wall; former wife, Francoise A. Martinat; brothers-in-law, Sam Wall and Jim Taylor; sisters-in-law, Micky Wallace and Margorie Jones.
He is survived by his children, Gary L. (Laura Murphy) Jones, Gwen D. Wickam, and Sean R. (Lisa Ramberan) Jones; sisters, Karen Ann Jones and Joan Taylor; brother, James Allen (Anna Poppa) Jones; his grandchildren, Dominique, Nicholas, and Chelsea Jones, Mike and Amanda Wickam, and Aidan Jones; step-grandchildren, Evin and Megan Murphy, and Victoria Ramberan; his 6six great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Floyd Richard has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
Memorial services will be held on 8 October 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Skidmore Christian Church in Skidmore, Missouri.
Visitation Services will be held on Friday, 7 October 2022, at Bram Funeral Home in Maryville, Missouri, from 6 to 8:00 p.m.