Floyd Lynn Rickabaugh
1948-2022
Floyd Lynn Rickabaugh, 73, Maryville, passed away peacefully Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home.
Lynn was born on July 22,1948 in Maryville, Missouri. to Dorothy and Lavelle Rickabaugh.
On January 4, 1969, he married Nancy J. Redden at St. Columba Church in Conception Jct. She survives at home.
Lynn retired in 2013 after over 46 years of dedicated service at the Maryville MFA. After retirement he worked for Tri-State Ford shuttling cars. He had many adventures.
He enjoyed spending time with his large family, especially around a camp fire. He was a loving husband, dad, and grandpa. He did not know a stranger and always put his family and friends first.
He was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Church and the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 464.
He was proceeded in death by his mother Dorothy, his wife’s parents John C. Redden, Sr. and Rosetta Bliley Redden. Patricia Redden, sister-in-law; John C. Redden, Jr., brother-in-law; Alice Redden, sisterin-law and niece Julie Redden.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy, of the home; two sons Tim and DeAnne Rickabaugh, Jefferson City; Todd and Rachelle Rickabaugh, Maryville; one daughter, Jennifer and Stanley Boulting, Ravenwood; grandchildren, Austin Rickabaugh and Trevor Rickabaugh, both from Maryville, Dylan Boulting and Levi Boulting; both from Ravenwood; his father Lavelle Rickabaugh, Maryville; siblings Eddie and Pat Rickabaugh, Brick, New Jersey; Kenny and Betty Rickabaugh, DeSoto, Kansas; Janice and Mike Hainline, Maryville Phil and Carla Rickabaugh, Maryville, brothers-in-law Chuck Redden, Ravenwood; Dennis and Marcia Redden, Stanberry; sisters-in-law Linda and Randy Lyle, Kearney, Missouri; Marilyn Jenkins, Maryville and numerous nieces and nephews and their children.
Rosary and Visitation: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 6:00 p.m St Gregory Barbarigo Church in Maryville. Family will receive friends following the rosary until 8:00 pm.
Funeral Mass: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at St Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Albert Bruecken O.S.B. Burial at Nodaway Memorial Garden, Maryville.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Mosaic Life Care Hospice, 2024 S. Main Street Suite 102, Maryville, MO 64468.
Arrangements Price Funeral Home