Evelyn C. Carter
1926-2021
Evelyn C. Carter, 94, Skidmore, Missouri passed away, Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Living Community of St. Joseph. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Carter, Jr.
Evelyn was preceded in death by sisters Lucile Thompson, Etta Cooper, Hermie Schmidt, Frieda Clemens, and Rena Schmidt.
Surviving are son, Michael Carter, Skidmore, Missouri, daughter, Kathy (Claude) Blanton, St. Joseph, brother, Harry Lee (Uldeen) Cooper, Rock Port, Missouri, sisters, Betty Jane Johnson, Fairfax, Missouri, Mary Ann Kerns, Stewartsville, Missouri, Emma Jean Taylor, Kansas City, Missouri, grandsons Steven and Jason Blanton, St. Joseph.
Open Visitation: Sunday February 7, 2021. at Price Funeral Home from noon to 5:00 p.m. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Monday, February 8. 2021 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.
Memorials can be made to the Skidmore United Methodist Church and Hillcrest Cemetery Association, Skidmore.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com