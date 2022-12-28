Eula Hunt
1960-2022
Eula Hunt, 62, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born August 17, 1960, in Albany, Missouri to Eugene Benjamin and Hopah Loraine (Campbell) Pritchett. She was in Tarkio, Missouri; later moving to Gentry and Albany; and was a 1978 graduate of the Albany R-III High School. In 1982, Eula graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
She married Mac Hunt on July 30, 1982, in Raytown, Missouri. Eula began working for McCormick Distillery in Weston, Missouri in 1983, where she served as Customer Service/Distribution Manager. She was an avid sports fan of the Chiefs, Royals, and Bearcats; and enjoyed bowling and playing golf. Eula loved everything Disney and enjoyed traveling to Walt Disney World. She had many other interests, including shopping, antiquing, attending car shows, and collecting sterling silver jewelry. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and close friends.
Eula was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother; her husband Mac; her children Cody (Kayla) Hunt, and Rachel Hunt; two grandchildren Lincoln and Eleanor; her siblings June (Brian) Loudon, Karen Ebrecht, John Pritchett, and Pam (David) Leivan; her niece Haley; and numerous extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City, Missouri; followed by a 2 p.m. funeral service. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston, Missouri. Memorial contributions can be given to the American Cancer Society or St. Luke’s Hospice House. Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral Home, Platte City, 816-858-2129. www.rollinsfuneralhome.net