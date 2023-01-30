Ethel Anne “Edee” Hageman
1936-2023
Ethel Anne “Edee” Hageman, age 86, Maryville, passed away on Thursday January 26, 2023, at Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care in Kansas City, Missouri.
She was born November 4, 1936, in Riley, Kansas, to James Winfred and Edna (Anderson) White. She was a 1954 graduate of Riley Rural High School.
She married Charles Lee Hageman on April 18, 1959, at the United Methodist Church in Riley, Kansas. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2016, after 57 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Lena and George Binaco, Summerfield, Florida and an infant sister, Barbara.
Prior to her marriage, Edee worked for five years in Kansas City, Missouri, as secretary to the District Claim Manager of American Mutual Liability Insurance Company. After her marriage, she moved to Lawrence, Kansas, and worked as a secretary for the Vice-President of the Lawrence Paper Company. She also was employed by the Douglas County Abstract Company. She was the bookkeeper for her and her husband’s jewelry store in Lawrence, Kansas. In 1997, she retired after working for 20 years as a legal secretary for Charles R. Bell, attorney-at-law, Maryville.
Edee enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was also fond of all animals, especially cats. Edee enjoyed traveling with her family. She and Lee visited all 48 contiguous states, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.
She is survived by her two sons, Dr. Steven J. Hageman, Blowing Rock, North Carolina, and spouse Dr. Elizabeth R. Miller; Scott A. Hageman and spouse Beth L. Hageman (Coffelt), Kansas City, Missouri; two granddaughters, Ava A. Hageman and Leah R. Hageman, Kansas City, Missouri; one niece, Marian Wagaman Cordill, Buhler, Kansas; and one nephew, Marc Wagaman (Deanna), Emporia, Kansas.
Edee’s memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. The inurnment will be later in 2023 at the Riley Cemetery, Riley, Kansas.
Because of Edee’s love of animals, memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville, MO.