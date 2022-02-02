Errol Leon Miles
1925-2022
Errol Leon Miles, 96, of Lamar, Missouri, and formerly of Maitland, Missouri, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at a health care facility in Carthage, Missouri.
Leon was born on September 22, 1925, in Barnard, Missouri, the son of Edward Moorman and Ada Elizabeth (Long) Miles. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded his brother, Edward Wilton Miles, and sisters: Virginia Elizabeth Shelton, and Jessie Fayetta Miles, who passed as a child.
Leon graduated from Maitland High School, and later joined the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Japan, serving in 1945-46.
He farmed in the Maitland area, and then retired in 1988 as a mechanic with the A.N.R. Pipeline.
He was of the Christian Faith. His memberships included the Oregon Masonic Lodge #139, AF & AM in Forest City, Missouri; The Maitland American Legion Post #256, and a member of the Eagles Lodge, St. Joseph, Missouri.
On February 14, 1952, in St. Joseph, Missouri, Leon was united in marriage to Wilma Jean Miller, and she survives of Lamar, Missouri.
Other survivors include his son, Timothy (Robin) Miles, Lamar, Missouri; three grandchildren: Devon (Kyle) Copsey, Lamar, Missouri, Shana (Lawrence) Miller, Maryville, Missouri, and Kalin (Tyler) Fisher, Kansas City, Missouri; three great-grandchildren: Eric, and Zack Copsey and Aydrian Miller.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
The burial with full military honors will in the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, Missouri.
Friends may stop by the funeral after 9:00 a.m. Thursday to sign his register book. Memorials are suggested to the Maitland Volunteer Fire Department.