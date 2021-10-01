Erma Lee Booth
1954-2021
Erma Lee Booth, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri (formerly of Cainsville, Missouri) passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
She was born on November 19, 1954 in Bethany, Missouri the daughter of Elmo Booth.
Erma loved the color purple, playing bingo, going shopping for clothes and jewelry, having her nails painted and making crafts. She also loved checking out books at the library. She was the best card-giver! She enjoyed giving cards to others for holidays and their birthdays. She made many friends while living at Saxton Care Chateau.
Erma touched many lives throughout her life and leaves behind lots of friends and cousins.
Erma was preceded in death by her mother; maternal grandparents, Olin and Eva (Rogers) Booth, and uncle, Herbert Rogers Booth.
Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 2 at the Oaklawn Cemetery, Cainsville under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com