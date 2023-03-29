Elmer Leroy Mires Jr.
1937-2023
Elmer Leroy Mires Jr., a longtime Leavenworth County resident and business owner who fabricated cement tanks and installed septic system passed away March 26, 2023 at KU Medical Center. He operated his business, Mires Sales and Service, for fifty years before parking his backhoe for the last time and retiring in 2019.
Elmer was born in Maryville, Missouri to Elmer Guy Mires and Mary Mildred (Ross) Mires on July 15, 1937. He spent his youth on the family farm and graduated from Maryville High School. He found delight in hunting morel mushrooms and fishing. Elmer enjoyed “visiting” with family and friends.
Elmer was drafted into the US Army. Following his military service he began working as a welder at Missouri Valley Steel in Leavenworth, Kansas. He met Barbara Jane Harris at that time. The couple married April 5, 1964 at the Baptist Church in Lansing, Kansas. Elmer and his wife were married for 56 years before before her passing in 2021.
Besides his wife, Elmer was preceded in death by his infant son Alex Mires; his parents; brother Richard L Mires; sister Alice J Birkenholz, all of Nodaway County, Missouri.
He is survived by five children; Sharla Vandruff (Brian),Topeka; Phillip Mires, Easton; Susan Collins (Ron), Easton; Stacy Rycheck (Kevin), Garnett, Kansas and Shelly Mires, Kansas City, Missouri. Elmer has two surviving sisters, Marcella Hayes (Don), Indianola, Iowa , Mary Stanton, Maryville, and a sister-in-law Sandra Mires. Elmer also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation is scheduled for Sunday April 2,2023 between 2-4 p.m. at Davis Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth.
Graveside service and internment will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery on Monday April 3 at 12:30 p.m.