Elmer Eugene Devine
1933-2023
Elmer Eugene Devine, 92, of Clearmont, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Maryville Living Center.
Elmer was born on September 19, 1930 in Howell County Missouri to Tom and Bertha Devine. He was a longtime member of Clearmont United Methodist Church until end of church in 2019. and became a member of Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. He was a former Scout Master Boy Scout Troop 177, member Tribe Mic-O-Say, member of Hoisting and Portable Engineers Local 101 and retired from Loch Sand & Construction in 1994.
He married Betty Jeanne Hopple in1950. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include one daughter, Cathy Eisfelder, Peoria, Illinois; two sons, Tom Devine, Columbia, Missouri and David Devine, Burlington Jct., Missouri; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents and two children, Connie Devine and Steven Devine, grandson, Kylee David Devine, son-in-law, Michael Eisfelder, one sister, Pauline and one brother, Boyd.
Services 10 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Burlington Junction United Methodist Church. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday until service time. Memorials Burlington Junction United Methodist Church or the Little Red School House.