Elizabeth W. “Betty” Bennett Eulinger
1929 - 2022
Elizabeth W. “Betty Bennett” Eulinger, 93, Independence, Missouri, died October 9, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Celesta (Weddle) Roach and brother Charles, husband Lawrence “Speed” Bennett, husband Willis Eulinger, granddaughter Madelyn Sorensen-Dyson, grandson Cody Wilson, and great granddaughter Josie Eulinger.
She is survived by her sister Beverly (Roach} Morin of Allendale, Missouri, her children and stepchildren Mara Lee (Gene) Matejovsky of Tucson, Arizona, Sonja Bennett of Liberty, Missouri, Cora Blackwell of Kansas City, Missouri, Marva Bennett of Liberty, Missouri, Roger (Kathey) Eulinger of Maysville, Missouri, Samuel Bennett of Albany, Missouri Sara (Marty) McCambridge of Lake Winnebago, Missouri, Cindy (Kelly) Power of Cape Fair, Missouri, Erle (Danielle) Bennett of Centralia, Missouri, and Mitchell (Nicky) Bennett of Higginsville, Missouri, 33 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren, an aunt, cousins, nieces and nephews, and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 13, Coventry Estates Baptist Church, 17133 E 39th St. South, Independence, Missouri with visitation at the church at 10 a.m., followed by a 3 p.m. graveside service, Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sorensen Family Foundation, (for brain tumor research at M.D. Anderson Cancer Clinic), checks may be sent in the care of Sonja Bennett, 721 Bristol Court, Liberty, MO 64068.
