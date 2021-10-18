Elizabeth Hansen Warburton
1928-2021
Elizabeth Hansen Warburton, age 93, of Shrewsbury, Missouri, wife of the late David C. Warburton, died peacefully October 17, 2021, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Missouri.
Born in Middletown, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late J. Cornelius and Minnie (Gritzmacher) Hansen. Beth lived a long, rich, meaningful life. She was a well-traveled Army wife, living in many places at home and abroad. She often spoke fondly of her years in Hawaii and Japan. After her husband’s retirement from the Army, she lived for a number of years in Maryville, Missouri, and Nashua, New Hampshire, before moving to St. Louis, which allowed her to be close to her daughter. After Mr. Warburton’s death, she moved to Independent Living at Laclede Groves in Shrewsbury. She enjoyed her life there and had lots of good friends to swim, eat and socialize with. She lived independently until she went to Evelyn’s House in her final days.
Beth is survived by her daughter, Mary Warburton and son-in-law, Brian Connor and her grandsons, Ian Connor and Sean Connor of Glendale, Missouri and her daughter-in-law, Kristin (Dye) Warburton and her grandson and daughter, Will Warburton and Katharine Warburton of Concord, New Hampshire. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law and dear friends.
Along with her husband, Beth was predeceased by her son, Peter C. Warburton and her brother, Neil E. Hansen.
Those who would like may make donations in her name to: Cancer Research Institute @cancerresearch.org; Autism Society of America @autism-society.org; Evelyn’s House (The BJC Hospice Foundation for Hospice) @bjchospice.org/evelyns-house. Or by mail at The BJC Foundation for Hospice, P.O. Box 790369, St. Louis, Missouri 63179-9917.
It was her wish to not have a traditional funeral, but rather a small, private celebration of life, which will be held sometime in the near future.